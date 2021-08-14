Irrigation project users must pay minimum 1% tax: Karjol

Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol stated that users of irrigation projects must pay a minimum of 1% tax to the government.

Speaking to media persons after offering bagina to the river Bhadra dam as it reached the maximum level on Saturday, he said, the government is spending a huge quantum of money for the implementation of irrigation projects. It has spent over Rs 4,900 crore for various irrigation projects in the last two years. So, users of irrigation projects must pay a minimum of 1% tax. There is a huge demand for the execution of irrigation projects. The government will take it up on a priority basis. He also promised that more projects would be executed in the coming days.

He said the encroachment of rivers, lakes are the reason for flooding in the state. The length of the river Malaprabha has come down from 146 metres to 46 metres due to encroachment. This is the condition of many water bodies in the state. This is leading towards flooding in the state.

He said Bhadra dam has reached a maximum level of 23 times in the last 69 years. This is the first bagina he offered after Bommai-led government came to power in the state. He promised that Bhadra dam area would be developed on the lines of Brindavan garden in KRS dam, Mandya district.

