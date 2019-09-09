'ISDS ensures effective implementation of schemes'

Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) Mahendra Nath Pandey on Monday said that the Indian Skill Development Service (ISDS), the new service, will significantly improve efficiency and effective implementation of various schemes.

He was speaking during the inaugural ceremony of foundation course for ISDS officers, organised by the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, at Hemavathi Auditorium, Administrative Training Institute (ATI), here.

The new service will give new impetus to the government’s skilling initiative, significantly improving the efficiency and effective implementation of various schemes. In the years to come, the ministry would create a workforce of trained skill administrators, who will further enable to achieve the set goals of Skill India Mission, he said.

Pandey said, "Administering training is of paramount importance to face the big challenge of skilling Indians. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, skill development has gained priority, with a hope that it will supply critical human resource not only in India but also internationally. Catering to the specific task of skill development, ISDS services is an unique combination of skills, technology, management and public services."

263 positions

"ISDS has 263 all India posts. The cadre comprises of three Senior Administrative Grade posts, 28 Junior Administrative Grade positions, 120 Senior Time Scale and 112 Junior Time Scale positions," Pandey said.

He further added, "The national policy on Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is formed within a span of eight months. It has given a vision for enhancing skill development and entrepreneurship in India. It has elevated skill training and has formulated the first national skills development campaign in the country."

"More than 25,000 institutions, including Industrial Training Institute (ITIs) and Central Training Institutes, have been established to impart skill training among youths. MSDE has made big strides in a short period of time. Skill India is undergoing a transformational change in the vocational training system," he added.

'Constructive changes'

Rajesh Aggarwal, Director General (Training), said that with the talent and new ideas, young people will bring many constructive changes in the skill eco-system to further strengthen it. "As part of the training programme, a complete overview of management and governance of skilling in particular, and functioning of the government system in general, will be offered. After this capsule, there will be a foundation course and then further training will be provided to the officers to enrich their knowledge and skills needed to run the skill eco-system," he said.

District in-charge Minister V Somanna, MP Pratap Simha, MSDE Secretary K P Krishnan, and ATI Director General Kapil Mohan were present.