JBM active along state's coast, says Bommai

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has established a link between infiltrators from countries like Bangaldesh and the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and has said that they are active in the coastal parts of Karnataka.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was speaking during the passing-out parade of the 42nd batch of probationary Reserve Sub Inspectors of Police at Karnataka Police Academy here on Friday said steps are being taken to curb terrorist activities in the state and vigil has been stepped up in Mysuru and coastal regions.

He said the government was keeping a watch on infiltrators from neighbouring countries as the NIA has given concrete evidence of the presence of JMB in Bengaluru, Mysuru and coastal districts. “JMB has set up sleeper cells in Bengaluru, Mysuru and other parts of the state. The police are keeping a watch on suspicious activities,” he said.

Speaking about strengthening the police department, he said that over the next two-and-a-half years, 16,000 constables and 1,000 sub-inspectors would be recruited. “This year itself, 6,000 constables will be recruited. As the incidence of cyber crime is increasing, there are cyber crime stations in all districts. Wherever necessary, their numbers will be increased. Each district will get a Forensic Science Lab,” he said.

Mentioning the Aurdakar Committee report on pay rationalisation in the police department, he said, it is before the Finance department. “There are plans to include posts such as jailor under the purview of the report,” Bommai said.