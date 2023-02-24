JD(S) likely to decide Hassan candidate on Feb 26; Bhavani front-runner

If the recent developments in the JD(S) camp are anything to go by, Bhavani Revanna’s candidature from Hassan Assembly segment is almost certain.

The party has convened a meeting of the leaders of Hassan district in Bengaluru on Sunday to finalise the candidate, according to sources.

JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy has invited more than 300 leaders of the segment, including GP members.

Discussions will be held on who will be capable of a victory of JD(S) in the segment. Later, the name of the candidate will be announced, sources said.

Meanwhile, MLA H D Revanna, Bhavani Revanna, MP Prajwal have started brisk campaigning across the constituency. They toured Nitturu, Salagame hoblis on Friday and have appealed to the people to vote for the JD(S).

Former MLA B V Karigowda felt that Bhavani is the right candidate to accept the challenge of MLA Preetham J Gowda of the BJP. Bhavani accepted the challenge after the MLA dared Revanna and Bhavani to contest against him, he said.

Another ticket aspirant H P Swaroop, former ZP member and son of ex-MLA H S Prakash, too has started campaigning in Hassan.

Observing the brisk activities at the Gowda camp, the party workers said that it is certain that Bhavani would be fielded from Hassan.