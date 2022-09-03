JD(S) MLA alleges scam in Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

Magadi JD(S) lawmaker A Manjunath has demanded a CBI investigation into the construction of the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway claiming that it is fraught with irregularities.

Addressing a news conference, Manjunath suspected a “big scam” in the project and charged that Mysore MP Pratap Simha is its “root cause”. Manjunath said, “The road has been designed unscientifically. Crossings were provided in the expressway. There is no interjection on the entire 119 km stretch. Pratap Simha should answer all the questions. We suspect a bigger scam in this project.”

He said a JD(S) delegation, led by senior leader H D Revanna, will go to New Delhi to meet the Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari to submit a complaint on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project.

“We have sought an appointment with the Union minister on September 7. We will submit all the documents related to the violations and irregularities in the project,” Manjunath said.

The Magadi MLA warned Simha of staging protests with hundreds of farmers if the issues are not addressed.

“There were irregularities even while giving land compensation to farmers. Despite bringing it to the notice of the National Highway Authority of India, there was no response. If it is not rectified, we will be forced to sit on the roads and protest with the farmers,” Manjunath said.

“The officials say that the recent flooding happened due to water coming from the Ramadevara Betta. Did the hillock come up now? Rs 80 crore is being spent for one km of work. Is it right to spend public money worth Rs 1,300 crore this way?” Manjunath asked.