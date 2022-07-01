Jobs for Kannadigas, caste census and minority protection on Cong menu

Unequivocal commitment to secularism, localised campaign around Kannadiga pride with ‘Kannadigas first for jobs’ pitch, categorical no to alliance with JD(S) and a strong pitch for caste census could be the key components of the Congress strategy for the upcoming Assembly polls in Karnataka next

year.

Siddaramaiah, during his two-day meetings with Rahul Gandhi, is learnt to have pitched strongly for the party taking a categorical stand on communal issues.

He, though, declined to divulge what happened in his meetings with Gandhi but said, “Congress is the only party committed to secularism. We are pro-secular. Muslims at large want to go with a secular party.”

The former chief minister also asserted that “BJP’s polarisation politics” is not working in Karnataka and “they are on the back foot” after making big noise around hijab, halal and azaan, which he said they did to divert attention from its failure on job and economy.

Siddaramaiah said that his party will pitch for first preference to Kannadigas in jobs and ensure “full implementation” of the Sarojini Mahishi report, which recommended to reserve a certain percentage of jobs to Kannadigas in the public sector undertakings, private companies and multinational companies.

“While Congress is committed to the welfare of all sections, Kannadigas have to be given preference in jobs in Karnataka. We will give class III and class IV jobs only to Kannadigas. Kannadigas are not getting jobs. Only Hindi-speaking people are getting jobs. BJP, Modi have done this,” the Congress leader said, giving a clear indication on how the party plans to counter the polarisation pitch through the plank of Kannadiga pride.

He also referred to the merger of Karnataka-based banks like State Bank of Mysore, Syndicate Bank, Vijaya Bank and Corporation Bank as examples of how the BJP government is trying to “steal” jobs of Kannadigas and accused the BJP of imposing Hindi.

Pitching for caste census, Siddaramaiah who had in the past led Congress to power through AHINDA plank of bringing together minorities, backwards and dalits, said the reservation can be increased only if “empirical data” is available and that will be possible if caste census is carried out.

He said the report of the socio-economic caste census initiated during his earlier regime is yet to be received by the government. “We will place the report before the Assembly if we come to power. We will do it cent percent,” said the Congress leader

Siddaramaiah emphatically ruled out any alliance with JD(S) in the state saying, “We should give a clear message that we are not with JD(S) as we are not with the BJP. In the last Lok Sabha polls despite an alliance between the two parties, voters of Congress and JD(S) did not vote for each other. Then what is the point in having an alliance? There will be no alliance with JDS for the Assembly elections,” he clarified