JSW Steel to supply 400 tonnes oxygen: Murugesh Nirani

Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 21 2021, 04:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2021, 04:29 ist
Murugesh Nirani. Credit: DH photo.

In some respite, billionaire Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel has decided to supply 400 tonnes of liquefied oxygen daily to the Karnataka government for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

According to a statement from Nirani’s office, JSW Steel deputy managing director Vinod Nowal agreed to supply 400 tonnes of liquefied oxygen per day. “Our company's commitment is towards Karnataka. We are equipped and ready to supply more tonnes of oxygen if demand arises,” Nowal was quoted as saying in the statement.

The statement said Nirani convened a meeting with representatives of several companies that produce liquefied oxygen for steel production. Nirani urged the steel companies to “respond to the crisis, produce oxygen on a war footing and supply them to hospitals on priority”. Nirani also said the pandemic had thrown big challenges and devastated many families.

 

