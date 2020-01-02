Justice Bopanna named 'Coorg Person of the Year-2019'

Supreme Court Judge Justice A S Bopanna has been chosen as the ‘Coorg Person of the year 2019’ by Kodagu-based portal www.coorgtourisminfo.com, in a statewide poll conducted by the portal, according to P T Bopanna, journalist and author from Kodagu.

Justice Bopanna is, in fact, the first judge from Kodagu to be elevated to the Supreme Court of India. “The Union government had initially tried to block the appointment of Justice Bopanna to the top court, but eventually cleared his name for appointment as judge after the SC Collegium overruled the Union Government’s objections. He was previously appointed as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

Enrolled as an advocate in 1984, he practised in civil, constitutional, company, service and labour matters in the Karnataka High Court as well as in the civil and labour courts. He worked as additional Central government standing counsel from 1999 to 2005. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of the High Court of Karnataka in January 2006 and became a permanent judge in March 2007,” P T Bopanna said.