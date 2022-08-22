3 persons injured seriously in fox attack in Kalaburagi

Forest officer Vijay Kumar said a fox runs away when it sees a human and it may have attacked because of rabies

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Chittapur,
  • Aug 22 2022, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2022, 22:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Three persons were seriously injured in a fox attack at Kaddargi village of the taluk in the wee hours of Monday.

The injured have been identified as Dyavappa Mareppa Dandagunda (30), Mallamma Peerappa (60) and Doddappa Nagappa Kumbar(61). Three others sustained minor injuries.

The villagers said the fox bit those who were sleeping in front of the their houses in the villages before stray dogs spotted the fox and killed it.

Forest officer Vijay Kumar said a fox runs away when it sees a human and it may have attacked because of rabies.

Kalaburagi
fox
Karnataka
wildlife

