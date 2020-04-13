COVID-19: Police arrest man for spitting on road

COVID-19: Kalaburagi Police arrest man for spitting on road

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Apr 13 2020, 12:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2020, 12:40 ist
Representative image.

The Kalaburagi police on Sunday night took a man into their custody for roaming around and spitting on the road near Dhanvantri hospital here.

The arrested has been identified as Rabbani, a resident of V K Salgar village in Aland taluk of the district. On seeing the man repeatedly spitting on the road, the residents of the locality gave a call to helpline desk and informed the officials. 

The police rushed to the spot and took him to their custody. During interrogation, he changed his tone repeatedly. Hence, the man was immediately taken to GIMS for a health check-up. 

The sister of Rabbani who arrived at the hospital claimed that her brother is mentally challenged.

