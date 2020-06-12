COVID-19 deaths cross two digits in Kalaburagi

Death toll due to COVID-19 crosses two digits in Kalaburagi

  Jun 12 2020
The death toll due to COVID-19 has crossed two digits in Kalaburagi with two men of the district succumbing to the infection on Wednesday. However, their test results returned positive on Friday. With the deaths, the fatalities rose to 10 in the district.

A 53-year-old male (P-6323), a resident of Kalaburagi district was diagnosed as SARI and was a known case of diabetes. He was admitted to the designated hospital on June 9 and breathed his last on June 10.

Another male patient (P-6325) aged 48 also succumbed to COVID-19 on June 9. He was diagnosed as SARI and was a known case of hypertension and chronic kidney disease. He died on June 10. Thee district also recorded 20 fresh cases, taking the total tally to 816.

