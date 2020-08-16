Flights fail to land at Kalaburagi Airport due to bad weather

An Alliance Air flight that was to supposed land at Kalaburagi Airport on Sunday has instead landed at Hyderabad airport due to bad weather conditions and light showers.

A 50-seater Star Air which arrived from Bengaluru made a futile bid to land at Kalaburagi but returned to Bengaluru.

"Kalaburagi Airport Director Gnaneshwar Rao said a 72-seater Alliance Air which took off from Kempe Gowda International Airport in the morning couldn't land at Kalaburagi Airport due to bad weather conditions and drizzling. The flight made some rounds in the sky as it failed to get an ATC signal and finally proceeded to Hyderabad. There is no problem with the flight to land at Hyderabad," he told.

This is for the first time after commissioning Kalaburagi Airport eight months ago that the two flights could not land at Kalaburagi Airport due to bad weather conditions.