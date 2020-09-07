'HDK's drug money remarks shows his inefficiency as CM'

H D Kumaraswamy's remarks on drug mafia money shows his inefficiency as CM: Laxman Savadi

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Sep 07 2020, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2020, 16:12 ist
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi. Credit: DH Photo

Reacting sharply to the remarks made by former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy that drug mafia money was used to topple the previous JD(S)-Congress coalition government headed by him, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi alleged that the JD(S) leader is now giving such statement as he failed to deliver the goods during his stint as chief minister.

Speaking to reporters, he said Kumaraswamy was chief minister before the formation of the BJP government. "What was intelligence wing doing during his tenure? He could have ordered a probe by the police into the drug business. Why didn't he get enlightened then? There is no question of shielding anyone involved in drug trafficking and peddling," the DyCM said.

On the cabinet expansion, Savadi said "it is left to the chief minister to take a call on the cabinet expansion and he is unaware of Yediyurappa's visit to New Delhi to meet the national leaders".

Transport Department has been incurring a loss of Rs 2.5 crore every day after the Covid-19 outbreak. Except Maharashtra, letters have been written to Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to begin inter-state bus service. We will soon hold a discussion in this regard, he explained.

H D Kumaraswamy
Laxman Savadi
Drugs
JD(S)
Congress
BJP

