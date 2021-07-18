Heavy rainfall lashes Kalaburagi

DHNS
DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Jul 18 2021, 17:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2021, 17:41 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Sedam, Chittapur and Kalagi taluks of Kalaburagi district are receiving heavy rainfall coupled with thunderstorms. Gundagurti, Madaboola of Chittapur taluk and Malkhed, Hooda(B) and Sangavi of Sedam taluk were receiving heavy downpours from the afternoon of Sunday.

The water level in Kagina and Kamalavati rivers has increased following the heavy rains for the past week.

Floods in the Kagina River has hampered the search operation of a woman who was washed away by the river on Friday. The search operation was under way on Sunday.

Rainfall
Karnataka
Kalaburagi

