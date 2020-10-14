Heavy rains wreck havoc in Kalaburagi

Heavy showers lashing through Tuesday night have wrecked havoc in Kalaburagi.

Bridges built near Malkhed, Kachoor, Dandooti across Kagina river were submerged. Uttaradi mutt near Malkhed was also under water.

Rainwater gushed into houses in Venkateshwar Nagar, Godutai Nagar, Panchasheela Nagar, Pooja colony and others.

Drains were overflowing and roads in low-lying areas and parks were submerged due to incessant rainfall.

Water has also entered the houses located in several lowlying areas in Chincholi and Kalagi.

Bhima, Kagina and Kamalavati rivers of the district are in spate due to heavy rainfall.