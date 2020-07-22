Is govt deliberately hiding deaths at ESIC? asks Chittapur MLA

Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge on Wednesday tweeted that he has received complaints that as many as eight people died at ESIC hospital in Kalaburagi following ventilator breakdown.

I have got complaints that 8 people who were on ventilators are dead in ESIC Kalaburagi because there was oxygen breakdown in ICU. ESIC has not been admitting patients as the issue has not been resolved. Nobody is confirming or denying it. Is Govt deliberately hiding something? — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) July 21, 2020

No one is denying or accepting it, he said.

He further hoped that the information was wrong. "I hope I am wrong, but if it is a fact, this ascertains that the administration has lost control over #CoronaPandemic in the district," he said in another tweet.

Is the government deliberately hiding it? he questioned.