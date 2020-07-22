Is govt deliberately hiding deaths at ESIC? asks Chittapur MLA

Is govt deliberately hiding deaths at ESIC? asks MLA

Gururaja B R
  • Jul 22 2020, 10:52 ist
Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge

Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge on Wednesday tweeted that he has received complaints that as many as eight people died at ESIC hospital in Kalaburagi following ventilator breakdown.

 No one is denying or accepting it, he said. 

He further hoped that the information was wrong. "I hope I am wrong, but if it is a fact, this ascertains that the administration has lost control over #CoronaPandemic in the district," he said in another tweet. 

 Is the government deliberately hiding it? he questioned.

Kalaburagi
Karnataka
Priyank Kharge

