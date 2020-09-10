Kalaburagi district becomes den for illegal activities, claims Priyank Kharge

The recovery of about 1,350 kg ganja worth approximately Rs 6 crore by Bengaluru's police in Kalagi of Kalaburagi district indicated that the district has become a den for illegal activities, regretted Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge.

Taking to twitter, he praised Bengaluru police for busting a huge ganja racket in the state's history. He had curbed all illegal activities when he was the district in charge minister. Illegal gambling dens have mushroomed in the district after 2019 and have converted the district into the den of illegal activities, Priyank charged.

How a huge posse of ganja said to be supplied from Odisha crossed the check-post of three states? Easy supply of ganja shows the political handiwork. Was the district administration unaware of it? the ex-minister asked.

Going by the way in which the Bengaluru police raided a sheep farm without sharing an information with the local people, the MLA suspected the political pressure on the local police.