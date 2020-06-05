Karnataka govt mulling increasing working days to 150 under MGNREGS

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department Minister K S Eshwarappa on Friday said the state government is mulling increasing working days under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) from 100 days to 150 days.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting a work taken up under the MGNREGS at Honnakiranagi village of the district, he stated that hike in working days is pondering as the Union Government had set aside about Rs 40,000 crore to MGNREGS while announcing a special package.

Migrant workers have travelled back to their villages after COVID-19 driven nationwide lockdown was enforced. Hence, chief executive officers of all Zilla Panchayats have been directed to give job cards under the scheme to those who demand the same. Daily wage under the scheme will also be increased from Rs 275, the minister explained.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Disgruntlement true

Admitting that dissent is brewing among BJP MLAs for power and positions in the party, Eshwarappa said, it will be sorted out at a suitable platform.

Responding to a query on holding Gram Panchayat poll, Eshwarappa said the government had sought an opinion from all deputy commissioners in this regard. They wrote back advising the government to put off the polls in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Hence, the election has been postponed. A final call in this regard will be taken at the cabinet meeting, he said.

A decision on fielding candidates to the ensuing polls to Legislative Council will be taken at a core committee meeting to be held on Saturday, he added.

