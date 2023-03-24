Rs 1.90 crore cash seized in Kalaburagi ahead of polls

The district administration has set up several check-posts in the district to keep vigil on electoral malpractices

DHNS
DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Mar 24 2023, 07:06 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2023, 07:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The deputy commissioner Yashwant Gurukar said that Rs 1.90 crore cash has been seized from two check-posts set up in Kalaburagi in wake of forthcoming assembly elections. 

He said that Rs 1.40 crore has been recovered from Kinni Sadak check-post and Rs 50 lakh from Jewargi check-post on Wednesday.

He also said that counting of the cash is under way. The district administration has set up several check-posts in the district to keep vigil on electoral malpractices.

