Rs 1.90 crore cash seized in Kalaburagi ahead of polls

The deputy commissioner Yashwant Gurukar said that Rs 1.90 crore cash has been seized from two check-posts set up in Kalaburagi in wake of forthcoming assembly elections.

He said that Rs 1.40 crore has been recovered from Kinni Sadak check-post and Rs 50 lakh from Jewargi check-post on Wednesday.

He also said that counting of the cash is under way. The district administration has set up several check-posts in the district to keep vigil on electoral malpractices.