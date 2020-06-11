Star Air to commence flight operations from Kalaburagi to Mumbai

Star Air has come forward to begin flight operations on an experimental basis from Kalaburagi Airport to Mumbai via Bengaluru and Belagavi. It has now planned to commence operation on every Saturday.

The flight services between Kalaburagi and Mumbai will begin from June 13. Booking for the services has already started.

Kalaburagi Airport Director Jnaneshwar said, OG-118 flight will leave Kalaburagi at 10.20 am to reach Bengaluru at 11.25 am. The same flight with OG-105 number will arrive Belagavi at 1 pm and will land at Mumbai airport with at 2.40 pm with OG-111 number, he explained.