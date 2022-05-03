Three more held in PSI exam fraud

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) sleuths on Tuesday arrested three persons for allegedly carrying out irregularities during the police sub-inspector examination at M S Irani Degree College of Arts, Science and Commerce run by Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society.

About eight candidates who wrote the exam at the college find their names in the provisional selection list. The exam was held on October 3 at 11 centres across the city.

The suspects are Chandrakanth Kulkarni, Prabhu and Sharanappa. While Kulkarni is the auditor of Rudragouda Patil, one of the prime suspects in the case, Prabhu is a PSI job aspirant and Sharanappa is Prabhu’s father and a building construction materials’ supplier.

It is alleged that Kulkarni played a role in finalising a deal between Prabhu and Patil. Sharanappa allegedly paid Rs 50 lakh to Kulkarni. Prabhu reportedly used a Bluetooth device and answered questions, a practice banned in the examination.

Prakash Rathod, DySP (CID) had lodged a complaint in this regard with Bazar police.

Prabhu had allegedly hid the device in a flower pot at the college on October 2, 2021, a day before the examination. He did so to avoid being caught while undergoing metal detector screening on the day of the examination. He collected the device the next day, wore it inside a toilet and then went inside the hall on the ground floor of the college. The device was kept just 20 meters away from the hall.

Sharanappa had supplied materials to Kulkarni a few years ago. He reportedly sought Kulkarni’s help to get a job for his son. Kulkarni finalised the deal as he knew Patil.

Sharanappa sold a site to arrange funds. He paid Rs 30 lakh before the examination, while the remaining amount was paid after Prabhu’s selection.