Will abide by BJP leaders' decision on DyCM post: B Sriramulu

Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Jan 30 2020, 14:42pm ist
  Jan 30 2020, 15:05pm ist

Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu said on Thursday that he will abide by the decision of the BJP's top brass on Cabinet expansion.

"Although the seer of Valmiki community has demanded the deputy chief minister's post for an MLA from this community, during the Cabinet expansion, I will abide by the decision that would be taken by the party high command," he said.

Speaking to reporters at the airport here, he said, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has flown to Delhi to discuss the cabinet rejig with the high command. "The rejig is likely to take place in the first week of February,'' he added.

Replying to a query, the minister said, he will stand by the call to be taken by the party. The top brass knew everything. 

