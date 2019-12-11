Kalasa-Banduri: Goa again lobbies with MoEF

The BJP-led coalition government in Goa has once again lobbied with the Union Ministry for Environment and Forests to withdraw, or at least keep in abeyance its green clearance to Karnataka government’s Kalasa-Banduri water diversion project across the Mahadayi river.

Addressing a press conference after the weekly Cabinet meeting here on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that he had personally spoken to Union Minister of Environment and Forest Prakash Javadekar and expressed confidence that the central ministry’s decision would be in Goa’s favour.

“I have written to Prakash Javadekar again on Tuesday and spoke to him as well. He has just returned from Spain and has assured me that a review meeting would be held soon on the issue and decision on our request will be taken,” Sawant told reporters.

“I am confident that the decision will go in favour of Goa. We have demanded that the letter be withdrawn or kept in abeyance,” the Goa chief minister said.

In October, two months ahead of the crucial Karnataka Assembly bypolls, the MoEF had given a green nod to the Kalasa-Banduri project, which the Goa government as well as parties across political barriers have expressed opposition. An all-party delegation from Goa subsequently met Javadekar, who on two occasions requested for more time to study the demands made by Goa over the controversial project.