Kalyana Karnataka catches symptomatic Covid-19 cases early so that it does't cost lives

The district administrations of Kalyana Karnataka region have started the process of shifting Covid patients and their primary contacts to Covid Care Centres (CCCs), despite resistance from the symptomatic patients and their family members.

This follows a recent government order that symptomatic Covid patients should be shifted to the CCCs to break the chain of transmission.

Raichur Deputy Commissioner R Venkatesh Kumar said 15 CCCs have been set up across the district and around 225 patients have been shifted there.

“Despite stiff resistance from the patients and their family members in some villages, we are convincing them through the respective Gram Panchayat task force and are shifting them.”

The government has allowed asymptomatic patients to remain in home isolation.

The district administration has kept ready about 2,500 beds (500 each in each taluk) for Covid patients.

A Covid patient at Jalahalli in Raichur district said, “I didn’t go to the CCC when the officials insisted on it as three of our family members tested positive for Covid”.

“We isolated ourselves at our home thinking that there will not be much facilities at the CCC and took medicines on the advice of the local doctor. Our isolation period ends soon,” he said.

Raichur district Nagarahal Gram Panchayat’s PDO Somanagouda said the positive patients are reluctant initially to shift to the CCCs, saying they lacked facilities.

“But we are convincing them to be in CCCs in the interest of their family members,” he stated.

Yadgir district health and family welfare officer Dr Indumati Patil Kamashetty said the CCCs have been established in three locations of the district. Identifying and shifting symptomatic patients is on.

“As per the government order, we can’t shift all patients who are under home isolation. Those patients who don’t have separate toilets and bathrooms at their home are being shifted to institutional quarantine centres, despite some resistance,” she said.

Kalaburagi deputy Commissioner V V Jyothsna said, “We have set up 13 CCCs across the district and about 100 patients have been housed there. We have taken steps to shift those who have completed seven days in home isolation after testing positive for the virus. Village task forces have been issued directions in this regard. Besides, we have made home isolation protocol more stringent,” she explained.

Koppal DHO Dr Lingaraju said the district administration has decided to open two CCCs in each taluk and the process of shifting the patients is on.