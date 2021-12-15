Karnataka anti-conversion Bill may face JD(S) roadblock

JD(S) Legislature Party leader H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said his party will oppose the proposed anti-conversion Bill, which the ruling BJP plans to introduce in the Assembly early next week.

With this, there is every chance for the Bill to get blocked.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has a comfortable majority in the Assembly but he depends on the JD(S) for numerical strength in the Legislative Council.



"This Bill is not required. The state should focus on burning issues. I have instructed MLAs and MLCs to oppose the anti-conversion Bill," Kumaraswamy told reporters in New Delhi.

"There are so many issues impacting the life of the common man. Farmers’ problems, price rise and natural calamities should be discussed in the session,” Kumaraswamy said.

The BJP’s plan to bring the anti-conversion Bill has irked minorities, especially Christians whose missionaries are under the radar.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Belagavi held earlier in the day also resolved to oppose the Bill. “Congress legislators will oppose the Bill in both Houses,” Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar said.

"We will oppose it outside the legislature as well. We will oppose the Bill as it is against the Constitution,” he said, adding that there is no need for the Bill. “The government can’t target one particular community by using this law.”

Shivakumar also claimed that Bommai’s Cabinet is divided on whether or not the Bill is needed.

However, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra told reporters that the Bill will be finalised after a “careful and meticulous” discussion. The Bill will be tabled in the Assembly “mostly likely” on December 20.

The government has repeatedly stressed that the Bill will not target one particular community. According to Jnanendra, the Bill will streamline the process of religious conversion.

“Article 25 bars forced conversion, but it doesn’t have penal clauses. We will introduce penal clauses,” he said.

