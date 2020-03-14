Karnataka apprises foreign embassies of coronavirus situation

A day after Kalaburagi reported India’s first COVID-19 death, the state government, while putting in place all precautionary measures, held a high-level meeting with foreign embassies and their representatives on Friday.

The government apprised them of the COVID-19 situation and requested cooperation in containing the spread of the infection. Senior officials in the health and family welfare department, additional chief secretary Jawaid Akhtar and commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey, held meetings with consuls general and representatives of various embassies whose offices are located in Bengaluru.

“The representatives were briefed about the prevailing (Covid-19) situation and updated about the advisories from the ministry of health on visa restrictions and the advisories issued by the state government. Their queries were also answered,” a senior official in the department told DH.

Ordering mandatory home quarantine of 14 days for international passengers arriving in Karnataka from all Covid-19-affected countries, the health department revealed that an advisory will be issued soon.

Karnataka, home to IT, BT industries and a robust manufacturing sector, has a large presence of foreigners, including those from the Covid-19-affected countries, such as China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Thailand, Singapore, Iran, Malaysia, France, Germany and Spain.