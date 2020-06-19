Karnataka: BJP's MTB Nagaraj, wife worth Rs 1,220 crore

BJP's Legislative Council election candidate MTB Nagaraj, one of India's richest politicians, has total assets worth Rs 880 crore, while his wife is worth around Rs 340 crore. His movable assets rose by 9.2% (around Rs 39 crore) in a span of six months.

According to the affidavit, Nagaraj's movable assets surged from Rs 419.28 crore in December last, when he contested the Hoskote bypoll, to Rs 461.68 crore this month. Nagaraj, who has studied up to Class 9, has declared that his sources of income were agriculture, house property and business.

Similarly, his immovable assets saw an increase from Rs 419.28 crore to Rs 422.76 crore. The assets of his wife, however, witnessed a slight decline between the two elections. The couple has liabilities of about Rs 53 crore. They also own six cars worth Rs 4 crore.

Another BJP candidate R Shankar is worth around Rs 200 crore. Shankar, who had won as an independent in the 2018 Assembly elections, also saw a marginal increase in wealth. His moveable assets increased from Rs 26.71 crore to Rs 28.90 crore, while immovable assets grew from Rs 131.69 crore to Rs 166.30 crore. His wife's movable assets also increased from Rs 8.82 crore to Rs 13.90 crore. The value of immovable assets in her name rose from Rs 86.93 crore to Rs 92.25 crore. They have liabilities worth Rs 65 crore.

Two other BJP candidates Sunil Vallyapure and Pratap Simha Nayak paled in comparison. While Nayak's movable assets was Rs 45.53 crore, his immovable assets were worth Rs 1.31 crore. Moveable and immoveable assets of Vallyapure was Rs 1.44 crore and Rs 15.43 crore, respectively.

JD(S) candidate Govindaraju, a poultry farmer, owns about 54 acres of land along with his wife. That apart, the family (as the Hindu Undivided Family) also owns about 123 acres of agricultural land in Kolar district, together amounting close to Rs 10 crore. The couple is worth Rs 43 crore, movable and immovable assets included. Govindaraju is also the owner of five high-end cars, including a Benz and a commercial vehicle.

Congress candidate Naseer Ahmed, an incumbent MLC, has two criminal cases against him - assault and criminal breach of trust. Ahmed and his wife have assets worth Rs 25.44 crore, and liabilities worth Rs 13.54 crore.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad and his wife are worth Rs 15.26 crore. His source of income, according to his affidavit, is the salary he gets as the Rajya Sabha MP whereas his wife earns tuition fee.