Karnataka Budget: Lake revival big takeaway for ecology sector

The 2023-24 budget focuses on conservation of local environment with the promise of developing 3,000 lakes, drainage and waste management works in rural Karnataka through funds from different sectors while the promise of setting up an environment sciences university in Sirsi has come as a welcome measure.

The rejuvenation of 1,000 lakes under 'Sahasra Sarovara' scheme and work on conservation of water sources in Malnad and coastal areas, is being taken up at a cost of Rs 75 crore. Under the growth sector, the government seeks to develop 2,000 lakes at an expenditure of Rs 200 crore.

Scientific treatment of sewage, construction of drainage system, waste disposal units in 446 gram panchayats, disposal of 179 lakh tonnes of legacy waste, converting 1,180 acres of waste dump yards in 196 urban local bodies into parks and entertainment zones are some other promises made by the budget though the funding is unclear.

The government also seeks to boost underground water level by building farm ponds, a new version of the Krishi Bhagya scheme as, instead of incentive, the works will now be taken up through Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

The budget also speaks of water supply to 287 cities in the state under the centrally-sponsored Amruth 2 scheme where tap connections will be provided to 7.21 lakh households. The measure is expected to reduce open defecation and help in conservation of local water sources.

The budget, however, has its share of contradictions as the CM banks on the dilution of coastal regulation zone (CRZ) guidelines for development, while promising to boost 'blue economy'.

The promise of a Rs 1,100-crore investment to take up Sustainable Coastal Protection and Management Investment Programme to boost the blue economy has to be seen against the dilution of rules.

The revised guidelines have been controversial as it will lead to exploitation of about 150 metre space from the high tide line along the coast, that was hitherto seen as a protected area. Experts have warned that commercialisation of the area will lead to high pollution.