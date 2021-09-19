Karnataka-CET, II PU results on Monday

The results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) and II PU examinations will be announced on Monday.

Over 18,000 candidates had appeared for the II PU exams. This included 592 freshers, 351 repeaters and 17,470 private candidates. The results will be available on www.karresults.nic.in.

This year, the department cancelled the II PU exams, considering the spike in Covid cases and promoted all fresh and repeater candidates.

However, the department provided an opportunity for the students to write the exams if they are not satisfied with the results.

Two lakh candidates appeared for KCET 2021 and the results will be available after 4 pm on Monday. Students can get their results at https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.