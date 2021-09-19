Karnataka-CET, II PU results on Monday

Karnataka-CET, II PU results on Monday

Over 18,000 candidates had appeared for the II PU exams

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 19 2021, 21:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2021, 22:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) and II PU examinations will be announced on Monday.

Over 18,000 candidates had appeared for the II PU exams. This included 592 freshers, 351 repeaters and 17,470 private candidates. The results will be available on www.karresults.nic.in.

This year, the department cancelled the II PU exams, considering the spike in Covid cases and promoted all fresh and repeater candidates.

However, the department provided an opportunity for the students to write the exams if they are not satisfied with the results.

Two lakh candidates appeared for KCET 2021 and the results will be available after 4 pm on Monday. Students can get their results at https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Exam results

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bengaluru man assaulted for giving lift to Muslim woman

Bengaluru man assaulted for giving lift to Muslim woman

Indian Industry to produce two more entire rockets

Indian Industry to produce two more entire rockets

Here's why your high speed internet feels slow & jumpy

Here's why your high speed internet feels slow & jumpy

Is gender neutrality a double-edged sword?

Is gender neutrality a double-edged sword?

Coronavirus might have multiple animal origins: Study

Coronavirus might have multiple animal origins: Study

 