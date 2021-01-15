Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa hits back after 'CD', 'blackmail' charge

The ‘CD controversy’ triggered by remarks by a few BJP legislators, embarrassed the ruling BJP on Thursday, a day after seven ministers were inducted into the Cabinet.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa assumed a combative tone against claims by a section of BJP MLAs over Cabinet expansion, asking them to take their grouses to the party high command in Delhi.

The Congress latched on to the controversy, demanding a judicial probe and dared the CM to file a complaint against the blackmailer.

Yediyurappa dismissed the allegations as baseless. “Let them collect information and go complain in Delhi. But don’t talk lightly of the government here and damage the image of the party,” he warned.

The BJP high command will decide what is right and what is wrong, the CM said. “There was nothing the BJP leadership was not aware of. Issuing such statements and vitiating the (political) atmosphere... will not be tolerated,” he added.

Opposition leaders latched on to the ammunition provided by BJP legislators against the CM, demanding a judicial probe into the incident and urging Yediyurappa to file a criminal complaint against blackmailers.

KPCC president D K Shivakumar took a dig at the saffron party, saying that allegations by its legislators showed that BJP was ‘Blackmailers Janata Party’.

“These allegations must be probed by a sitting high court judge,” he said, urging Yediyurappa to come clean. Investigating agencies such as the Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate must file suo motu cases over the allegations, he said.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah dared the CM to file a criminal case against his blackmailers. “A BJP MLA has openly claimed that many BJP leaders have got ministerial berths by blackmailing Yediyurappa using a CD. Does the Karnataka CM have the courage to file a criminal case against those who blackmailed him,”

he asked.

Meanwhile, disgruntled legislators — MLC A H Vishwanath and MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal — continued their salvo against the government. BJP is hit by a ‘son stroke’, Vishwanath attacked the government, taking a dig at Yediyurappa’s second son and BJP vice president B Y Vijayendra. “Son stroke was cause for the downfall of Janata Parivar,” he said.

Yatnal said that he could have become DyCM if he had the CD, which ‘three legislators used to blackmail the CM for Cabinet berth’.