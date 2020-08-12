'Act tough on those responsible for Bengaluru violence'

Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa tells DG&IGP to act tough on those responsible for Bengaluru violence

Niranjan Kaggere
Niranjan Kaggere, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 12 2020, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2020, 16:09 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday directed DG&IGP Praveen Sood to act tough on those responsible for the Tuesday night violence in KG Halli and DJ Halli limits besides deployment of additional forces to ensure law and order in the area. Karnataka Police Chief Praveen Sood on Wednesday met the CM and briefed him about about the developments since yesterday night.

Follow all the latest updates on the Bengaluru violence here

Later CM directed the DG&IG to deploy as many force as possible in the area to take control of the situation. He also directed Praveen Sood to hold talks with the local leaders from the Muslim community. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant had also met CM and briefed him about the incident in the morning.

