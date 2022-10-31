Karnataka CM Bommai rules out judicial probe in cop's death

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday ruled out a judicial commission to look into the death of KR Puram police inspector Nandeesh H L even as his Cabinet colleague MTB Nagaraj defended himself for suggesting earlier that the cop had paid a huge amount for his posting.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said he had asked Director-General of Police Praveen Sood to take up a "detailed inquiry" into the case.

"I've told him to look at senior officers who are there, the death and all aspects. I've asked for a detailed inquiry," Bommai said.

Nandeesh, who was under suspension for dereliction of duty, died of a cardiac arrest on October 27.

Subsequently, Nagaraj, the municipalities minister, is purportedly heard suggesting in a video that 'cash-for-posting' was why Nandeesh died as he was under pressure after paying Rs 70-80 lakh for the KR Puram job.

Asked about the Opposition's demand for a judicial probe, Bommai said: "What happened to judicial commissions in the past? What happened to the commission that looked into the redo scam? We want the truth to come out immediately. That's why we're doing this."

Bommai was referring to the Justice H S Kempanna Commission that looked into allegations of redo (denotification) in the Arkavathy Layout when Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah was the chief minister.

On speculation that a minister was linked to Nandeesh's death, Bommai said he would not comment on hearsay.

Denying having made any remarks on 'cash-for-postings', Nagaraj sought a Lokayukta probe into the entire case. He told reporters that some party workers told him that Nandeesh had spent about Rs 70-80 lakh. "I only asked what he (Nandeesh) aimed to achieve by spending Rs 70-80 lakh," he said.

He further added that there was no need for him to resign from the minister's post for merely reacting to a worker's statement. "Already a complaint has been lodged with the Lokayukta. So, let the agency probe into it and bring out the truth," he said.

In the viral video said to have been recorded on the day of Nandeesh's death, Nagaraj is purportedly heard saying: "They collect the money left, right and centre and get involved in all kinds of things. This is their tension. They pay Rs 70-80 lakh for postings."

Nagaraj said that he was not acquainted with Nandeesh and visited his home to offer condolences as the officer hailed him from his (Kuruba) community.