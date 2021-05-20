Karnataka CM Yediyurappa launches 1,000-oxygen bed facility near Ballari

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa virtually inaugurated a 1,000-oxygenated bed Covid care centre near Ballari developed by JSW Steel.

There will be uninterrupted oxygen supply to this Covid care centre from the JSW steel production unit. There is a 4.8 km pipeline that will enable the oxygen supply. Speaking on the occasion, Yediyurappa said the infrastructure was developed within 15 days. The Ballari district administration will take care of the hospital, he added.

As for ensuring adequate oxygen supply in the state, the government is making all efforts to ensure that all private medical colleges have their oxygen plant, he said. The government is partially funding these plants, too.

Also, the government has come up with a three-point strategy for oxygen in state which includes increasing liquid oxygen supply, ensuring local production through oxygen generators and concentrators and purchase of more cylinders, the CM added.

Ballari district in charge minister Anand Singh, who also took part in the virtual launch, said the initiative would be useful for meeting the oxygen requirement of Covid infected patients in Ballari district.

Yediyurappa also received 200 large medical grade 10 LPM oxygen concentrators from Greenko Group.