Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's son, Vijayendra, under home quarantine

Karnataka state BJP vice president BY Vijayendra will undergo home quarantine for seven days, after his father Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid-19.

Though, according to sources, Vijayendra had tested negative in a recent test, he will be under quarantine as a precautionary measure.

"Thank you all for your messages and prayers. My father Shri B.S.Yediyurappa-ji is doing fine and under observation of doctors who said there is no need to worry. As a precaution, I will observe home quarantine for next 7 days," he said in a tweet.



Yediyurappa had revealed that he had tested positive but was asymptomatic, during the late hours of Sunday evening and is admitted to a private hospital in the city.

Vijayendra, who was appointed BJP vice president on Friday, had tweeted a photo of him meeting his father on the same day.