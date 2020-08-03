Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's son, Vijayendra, under home quarantine

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's son under home quarantine

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 03 2020, 12:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2020, 12:19 ist
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa inaugurates campaign for BJP along with BY Vijayendra. Credit: DH Photo/file

Karnataka state BJP vice president BY Vijayendra will undergo home quarantine for seven days, after his father Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid-19.

Though, according to sources, Vijayendra had tested negative in a recent test, he will be under quarantine as a precautionary measure.

"Thank you all for your messages and prayers. My father Shri B.S.Yediyurappa-ji is doing fine and under observation of doctors who said there is no need to worry. As a precaution, I will observe home quarantine for next 7 days," he said in a tweet.
 

Yediyurappa had revealed that he had tested positive but was asymptomatic, during the late hours of Sunday evening and is admitted to a private hospital in the city.

Read: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa is doing well, clinically stable, says hospital

Vijayendra, who was appointed BJP vice president on Friday, had tweeted a photo of him meeting his father on the same day.

