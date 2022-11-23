Karnataka Congress receive 1,350 Assembly ticket applications, including LoP Siddaramaiah, Muniyappa

Assembly ticket applications submitted by 1,350 aspirants in the Congress, including Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and former union minister K H Muniyappa, will be scrutinised in a meeting scheduled this Friday.

Both Siddaramaiah and Muniyappa have left the constituency column in their applications blank, leaving it to the party's high command to decide where they should contest from.

AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who oversees the party's affairs in Karnataka, will chair the meeting at a private resort near Varthur.

According to sources, former Chitradurga MP B N Chandrappa, too, has applied without mentioning the constituency.

While Siddaramaiah, who is eyeing a second term as chief minister, is seen as scouting for a 'safe' seat, Muniyappa's application shows that he wants to play an active role in the state politics.

According to sources, Siddaramaiah has three choices: Badami (which he currently represents), Varuna (his former constituency currently held by his son Dr Yathindra) and Kolar. "It is likely that Siddaramaiah would finally choose to contest from Varuna," a Congress leader said.

Muniyappa, a 7-time Kolar MP, is said to be considering contesting from the Devanahalli Assembly segment, an SC-reserve that was won by L N Narayanaswamy of the JD(S) in 2018. Muniyappa's other option is Mulbagal, another SC-reserve where H Nagesh won as an independent.

"Several former MPs have evinced an interest in contesting the Assembly elections," a source said.

On Friday, Surjewala is slated to spend the entire day meeting ticket applicants.

The Congress is said to have raised Rs 23 crore in the ticket application process. The party had fixed Rs 5,000 as the application fee. Also, general category applicants had to pay Rs 2 lakh and SC/STs Rs 1 lakh.

Sources said that the party is likely to keep the application window open based on requests by aspirants. A total of 1,450 applications were collected. "Several aspirants could not apply in time. For example, district unit presidents took time to sort out local issues before they could apply," the source explained.