Another 10 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Of 10, nine are employees of Nanjangud based Jubilant Generic and one 73-year-old man is a severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) case reported from Mysore city.

With this, the number of active cases increased to 46. In all, as many as 58 tested positive and 12 of them have recovered