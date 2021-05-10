100 workers of MM Hill temple volunteer to serve at Covid hospital

Around 100 employees of Male Mahadeshwara temple have turned into volunteers, to serve the district Covid hospital in Chamarajanagar.

Responding to an appeal by the district administration, for volunteers to tackle the Covid pandemic, the employees serving in various posts, under Male Mahadeshwara Swami Temple Development Authority, have come forward to work at the Covid hospitals across the district.

In a press release, authority secretary Jayavibhavaswamy has said that there was a need for additional security and housekeeping personnel to serve at the district hospital and Covid Care centres. As devotees are not visiting the temple now, our employees have been deputed at the hospitals. We will continue to serve the public in future also, the release stated.