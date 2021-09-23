103rd Haifa Liberation Day celebration on Thursday

Commemorating Haifa Liberation Day, Mysuru-based Haifa Day Celebration Committee will organise the celebration of 103rd Haifa Liberation Day on Thursday, September 23, at 5 pm.
Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family, will take part in the celebration while A Vishwanatha, a chartered accountant, will deliver the keynote address. The celebration will be held at the Institute of Engineers, JLB Road, Mysuru. For details, contact: Harsha on 99867 20468.
