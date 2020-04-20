11 booked for marriage sans permission

Manipal police have booked cases against 11 persons for organising a marriage without obtaining permission at Duglipadavu, near Alevoor, in Udupi district.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

On hearing the news of the marriage, the police visited the spot and found that no prior permission had been taken to conduct the marriage.

For violating the norms and guidelines pertaining to lockdown, cases have been booked against groom, bride and their parents and relatives.