11 new Covid cases reported at Central University of Karnataka

Central University of Karnataka (CUK) located at Kadaganchi has emerged a Covid-19 cluster with 11 fresh cases being reported on Thursday. The total case tally rose to 59.
CUK Registrar (administration) Basavaraj Donur said as many as 694 samples have been tested so far. Total positive cases included 31 girls, 22 boys, four faculty members and two family members. The results of 45 samples are awaited, he explained.
Also Read | With 2.47 lakh new infections, India sees record surge in Covid-19 cases
The infected are being treated at the isolation centre of the varsity. All are doing well.
Meanwhile, a total of 250 students who arrived at the campus to attend the offline classes have again left the campus as the varsity has decided to switch over to online classes in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 positive cases, the registrar added.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Sculpture by infamous artist attacked with hammer in UK
How targeted social media ads drive people to extremes
Mosquitoes mating game finding could help fight malaria
Writers need to keep updating themselves: Subhash Ghai
NASA starts bringing new space telescopes into focus
DH Toon | 'Share...holding' daily burden: No takers?
Mekedatu: A rift among Karnataka’s parties
Audi in Formula One: Decision coming by second quarter
New ISRO chairman bats for opening up of space sector