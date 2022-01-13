11 new Covid cases reported at Central University of Karnataka

Central University of Karnataka (CUK) located at Kadaganchi has emerged a Covid-19 cluster with 11 fresh cases being reported on Thursday. The total case tally rose to 59.

CUK Registrar (administration) Basavaraj Donur said as many as 694 samples have been tested so far. Total positive cases included 31 girls, 22 boys, four faculty members and two family members. The results of 45 samples are awaited, he explained.

The infected are being treated at the isolation centre of the varsity. All are doing well.

Meanwhile, a total of 250 students who arrived at the campus to attend the offline classes have again left the campus as the varsity has decided to switch over to online classes in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 positive cases, the registrar added.

