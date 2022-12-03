12 Namma Clinics to come up in Dakshina Kannada

12 Namma Clinics to come up in Dakshina Kannada

In his budget speech, CM Bommai had said that Namma Clinics will be set up to ease the detection of non-communicable diseases

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 03 2022, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2022, 16:44 ist
Namma Clinic. Credit: DH File Photo

As many as 12 Namma Clinics will come up in Dakshina Kannada district. “The department of health and family welfare is waiting for the government's green signal for starting the clinic. All the arrangements including procurement of drugs, furniture have been made for starting Namma clinics,” said DHO Dr Kishore Kumar.

In his budget speech, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that Namma Clinics will be set up to ease the detection of non-communicable diseases and refer patients who require additional treatment to specialists.

Among 12 Namma Clinics, seven have been sanctioned to Mangaluru City Corporation limits at Boloor, Hoige Bazar, Suterpete, Kunjathbail, Meenakaliya, Pacchanady and Kodikal. While one each will come up at Gantalkatte in Moodbidri, Permannur in Ullal, Puttur, Sullia and Kadaba.

Namma Clinics are coming up in the areas where the population is around 30,000. Each Namma Clinic will have one doctor, one staff nurse, one lab technician and a Group D staff, he added. The required staff has already been appointed.

The main focus of Namma Clinics is to bolster health infrastructure and make healthcare more accessible to economically weaker sections in urban areas and will concentrate on slum areas, and vulnerable people, especially migrant workers reside, he said.

The Namma Clinics will treat common diseases or any other ailment that needs immediate medical attention. This will help control diseases at the initial stages. The Namma Clinic will also reduce the burden on the existing government hospitals, said the DHO.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
health
Mangaluru

What's Brewing

Urdu festival Jashn-e-Rekhta returns after three years

Urdu festival Jashn-e-Rekhta returns after three years

G20 delegates to get a taste of royal Rajasthani dishes

G20 delegates to get a taste of royal Rajasthani dishes

Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking economy?

Can Ukraine pay for war without wrecking economy?

Omicron likely developed in West Africa, study shows

Omicron likely developed in West Africa, study shows

Twitter keeps missing advertising targets as woes mount

Twitter keeps missing advertising targets as woes mount

Here’s why wearing a face mask is still a good idea

Here’s why wearing a face mask is still a good idea

 