1,279 artistes apply for Covid relief package in Dakshina Kannada

As many as 1,279 artistes in Dakshina Kannada district have applied for Covid relief package, as announced by the state government.

The government in its relief package had announced that artistes and art troupes will be given Rs 3,000 each, benefiting 16,095 people, at an expense of Rs 4.82 crore through Kannada and Culture Department.

Accordingly, the artistes of various art forms, including Yakshagana, have applied for the same through Seva Sindhu portal.

However, the prescribed age limit of above 35 years to avail the assistance has not gone down well with the Yakshagana artistes. The age limit has prevented several artistes in the age group of 18 years to 35 years from seeking the assistance.

Kannada and Culture Department Assistant Director Rajesh said, “The government has not given any relaxation in the age limit for the artistes. The last date for applying for the assistance is already over and the government has not extended it.”

The Yakshagana artistes from outside the state and from Gadinadu, who are working with various Yakshagana Melas in Dakshina Kannada, also could not apply for the relief package.

Last year, as part of relief package, the state government had disbursed Rs 2,000 each through Karnataka Yakshagana Bayalata Academy.

In fact, the artistes and various organisations associated with the Yakshagana had expressed displeasure at the age limit fixed by the government to avail the relief.

“The government has not given any relaxation on the age limit,” officials said.

On magicians being kept out of the relief package benefit, the officer said that the department had not included magicians in the list of artistes.

The government had announced relief package for the artistes of more than 25 art forms. “We can help only if the state government issues any guidelines on the same. Magic is still not included in the list of art forms announced in the list of Kannada and Culture Department,” the officer added.

In fact, to help the artistes to apply online for relief package, Karnataka Tulu Sahithya Academy had arranged a team at the Academy office in Mangaluru. Accordingly, 650 artistes have applied with the help of the Academy, said Academy President Dayananda G Kathalsar.