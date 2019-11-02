13 houses for flood victims to be handed over on Nov 5

Humanitarian Relief Society will hand over 13 houses to the flood victims, in different parts of the district on November 5, said Jamaate Islami Hind Mangaluru Zonal Convener U Abdussalam.

Speaking to media persons, Abdussalam said that eight families who lost their houses in the heavy rain that lashed the district last year will get houses at Karunya Mohalla in Tyagaraja Colony on the outskirts of Madikeri. The houses are built at a cost of Rs 30 lakh.

The houses constructed near M G Road in Siddapura for the remaining five victims will be handed over at 4 pm. Over two-acre land has been earmarked for the construction of few more houses in the area.

District-in-Charge Minister V Somanna will hand over the key of the houses to the victims. MLA Appacchu Ranjan, Superintendent of Police Suman D Pennekar, Senior Civil Judge Noorunnisa, Mangaluru Shanthi Prakashana Manager Mohammed Kunhi will take part.

Local committee President G H Mohammed Haneef said that the Humanitarian Relief Society is part of Jamaate Islami Hind unit. The society has more than 500 volunteers. The eligible families whose names have not been included in the list of beneficiaries of the government were identified for the construction of houses. The district has seen vast devastation in the rain in the last two years. The donors and various organisations should support the government in taking up relief works.