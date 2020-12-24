13 UK returnees test negative in Mysuru

13 UK returnees test negative in Mysuru

Health department officials have contacted 18 persons and collected 14 samples

DHNS
DHNS, Ranjith Kandya, Mysuru,
  • Dec 24 2020, 10:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2020, 10:02 ist
Credit: DH File Photo/Pushkar V

Samples of 13 persons, who returned from the UK to Mysuru, have tested negative for Covid-19.

Health department officials have contacted 18 persons and collected 14 samples.

Three persons have given samples in Bengaluru and their report also tested negative, one officer said, and the remaining one will give a sample today afternoon.

