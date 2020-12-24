13 UK returnees test negative in Mysuru

Samples of 13 persons, who returned from the UK to Mysuru, have tested negative for Covid-19.
Health department officials have contacted 18 persons and collected 14 samples.
Three persons have given samples in Bengaluru and their report also tested negative, one officer said, and the remaining one will give a sample today afternoon.
