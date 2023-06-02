15 devotees fall ill due to contaminated water in Karnataka

15 fall ill due to contaminated water in Karnataka

Vittal Shastri
Vittal Shastri, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Jun 02 2023, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2023, 03:57 ist
Women and children undergo treatment after consuming contaminated drinking water and food in Aland on Friday. Credit: Special Arrangement

More than 15 people, including women and children, fell ill after consuming contaminated water and food during their visit to Hazrat Ladle Mashaikh Ansari Dargah in Aland town on Friday.

The devotees, natives of Doni village near Chadachan of Vijayapura district, complained of vomiting and nausea after consuming food. They were rushed to the local government hospital. 

Meanwhile, social activist Thanaji Suryavanshi alleged that contaminated water is being supplied to the town and this has caused adverse effects on the health of the people. 

He also urged the town municipal council to ensure supply of purified drinking water. Stating that private water purification plants are mushrooming in the town due to the failure of the local body in supplying safe drinking water, he said and added that the indifferent attitude of the TMC has helped the local water supply mafia thrive. 

 

