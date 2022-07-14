1,500 model schools to come up this year, says BC Nagesh

The government would transform 1,500 schools into model schools this year, School Education and Literacy Minister B C Nagesh said here on Wednesday.

“These schools will impart education in the mother tongue. There will be classes in spoken English. Top quality infrastructure will be provided,” he told reporters.

Nagesh added,”We will choose schools for transformation. Changes will be implemented from this academic year.”

The minister said that about 92 per cent of the textbook distribution process was already over. The BJP government achieved the milestone within a short span of time, he said.

“Some elements are angry as our government wanted to include lessons on nationalism in textbooks. There is opposition to the content that makes children feel proud about the motherland. These elements could not oppose this move and hence targeted the textbook revision committee,” he said, answering a question.

Politicising textbook revision was wrong, Nagesh said, adding,”The BJP had opposed the revision taken up by the Congress government within the system’s framework. We did not take to the street for protests.”

About the letter written by the Registered Unaided Private Schools’ Management Association (RUPSA), Karnataka, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to take steps to sack Nagesh from the Cabinet, he said, “Modi will understand the ground reality and take a call.”

“Class 10 exams were easy due to Covid-19 last year. The exams are going to be tough this year," Nagesh stressed.