1,500 model schools to come up this year, says Nagesh

1,500 model schools to come up this year, says BC Nagesh

Nagesh added, We will choose schools for transformation. Changes will be implemented from this academic year

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 14 2022, 00:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2022, 03:08 ist
B C Nagesh. Credit: DH Photo

The government would transform 1,500 schools into model schools this year, School Education and Literacy Minister B C Nagesh said here on Wednesday.

“These schools will impart education in the mother tongue. There will be classes in spoken English. Top quality infrastructure will be provided,” he told reporters.

Nagesh added,”We will choose schools for transformation. Changes will be implemented from this academic year.”

The minister said that about 92 per cent of the textbook distribution process was already over. The BJP government achieved the milestone within a short span of time, he said.

“Some elements are angry as our government wanted to include lessons on nationalism in textbooks. There is opposition to the content that makes children feel proud about the motherland. These elements could not oppose this move and hence targeted the textbook revision committee,” he said, answering a question.

Politicising textbook revision was wrong, Nagesh said, adding,”The BJP had opposed the revision taken up by the Congress government within the system’s framework. We did not take to the street for protests.”

About the letter written by the Registered Unaided Private Schools’ Management Association (RUPSA), Karnataka, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to take steps to sack Nagesh from the Cabinet, he said, “Modi will understand the ground reality and take a call.”

“Class 10 exams were easy due to Covid-19 last year. The exams are going to be tough this year," Nagesh stressed.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Bengaluru
BC Nagesh
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Joe Biden has met every Israeli PM since 1973

Joe Biden has met every Israeli PM since 1973

UP’s Bhadohi bans jeans in govt offices, schools

UP’s Bhadohi bans jeans in govt offices, schools

Why world's first malaria shot won't reach millions

Why world's first malaria shot won't reach millions

From 'Anti' to 'V Live': a K-pop glossary for newbies

From 'Anti' to 'V Live': a K-pop glossary for newbies

Webb telescope detects water on distant planet

Webb telescope detects water on distant planet

 