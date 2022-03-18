154 new Covid cases, five deaths in Karnataka

The state on Friday registered 154 new coronavirus cases and five fatalities, taking the total cases to 39,44,432 and toll to 40,033.

With 154 discharges in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries swelled to 39,02,344.

The number of active cases across the state is now 2,013.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.29% and the case fatality rate was 4.71%.

The five deaths reported on Friday were from Bengaluru Urban (2), Ballari (1), Dharwad (1) and Vijayapura (1).

Of the new cases, 84 were from Bengaluru Urban district which also recorded 87 discharges. After Bengaluru Urban, all other districts reported cases in single digit. Only 36,326 tests were done on Friday.

On day 3 on Friday, the vaccination for children, aged 12 to 14 years, with Corbevax vaccine reached 59,420 with Chitradurga vaccinating the highest so far (10,458) till 3.30 pm.

As many as 80,006 were vaccinated on Friday taking the total doses given so far to 10,24,57,306.

Check out latest DH videos here