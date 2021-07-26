18 persons dead due to Black fungus in Mysuru

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jul 26 2021, 20:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2021, 21:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI file photo

As many as 18 persons died of mucormycosis (black fungus) in Mysuru district till July 26.

The district reported a total of 125 cases since the outbreak of Black Fungus. While 29 cases are active and are undergoing treatment, 78 persons recovered and were discharged from hospitals. The doctors have operated 78 cases so far.

The district administration and the authorities of the Health department have taken necessary measures to treat the patients, said an officer. Dedicated wards are reserved at  KR Hospital and other private hospitals, he said.

 

Black Fungus
Mysuru
Mucormycosis
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Karnataka

