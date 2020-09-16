19 cases booked; 30 kg ganja seized, says Hassan SP

The police have booked 19 cases in connection with cultivation and sale of ganja in the last nine months in Hassan district and have seized around 30 kg of ganja, said Superintendent of Police R Srinivas Gowda.

Addressing media persons in the city on Wednesday, the SP said, “The police, along with Excise and Forest department officials, are conducting the operations.”

Most of the ganja in Hassan district is grown amid ginger and other crops in Arsikere, Belur and other taluks. The people from neighbouring Kerala and Tamil Nadu encourage locals to grow ganja. Besides, ganja grown in Hassan is supplied to other states, he said.

The police have registered 11 cases in the last 20 days and have recovered 18 kg of ganja. Cases have been filed at Alur, Arsikere, Hassan, Channarayapatna and Arkalgud taluks, the SP informed.

There is a network supplying ganja to school and college students and also to those who are addicted. They have a connection with the people from Mysuru, Bengaluru and locals. The parents should keep a vigil on their children pursuing degree and professional courses like engineering. In case they are found to consume or are addicted to such habits, they should be admitted to rehabilitation centres for treatment, he said.

As ganja cases are on the rise, a meeting of owners of resorts and homestays in Sakleshpur and surrounding region was held. They have been directed to ban the sales and use of narcotic substances. They have been warned against rave parties, Srinivas Gowda said.

As homestay and resorts attract large number of tourists from other states, the Police department is strengthened and additional personnel are deployed at check points. All vehicles will be thoroughly checked before entry, he explained.

In case, the public come across any sales of narcotic substances, they can contact him on his mobile phone 94808 04701. The identity of the informer will be confidential, the SP said.