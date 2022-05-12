2 arrested, looted cash Rs 2.44 crore recovered

Bailhongal police arrested two persons accused of dacoity and recovered looted cash Rs 2.44 crore from their possession.
A gang had looted a pickup vehicle carrying cash Rs 4.90 crore from Kolhapur to Kerala near Gaddikarvinkoppa in Bailhongal taluk on April 8.
Jeweller Vikas Kadam from Kolhapur in a police complaint had stated that the cash was to make payment for his business. A gang had waylaid the vehicle carried by his staff, kidnapped them, assaulted and made away with the cash at gunpoint.
A police team formed to investigate the case has nabbed two accused identified as Shrikant Arvind Kolekar and Sambhaji Shivaji Mainkudale, both residents of Dudebhavi in Kavatemahakal in Maharashtra. The team also recovered Rs 2.44 crore in cash as well.
Bailhongal police are investigating the case.
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Maruti, IIT-H partner on tech to prevent road accidents
How Apple iPod transformed music industry
Hacker diverts Rs 52.9L from payment gateway, nabbed
Underground networks of Russians that help Ukrainians
E-scooters for nurses speed up healthcare in Jharkhand
Tomato flu breaks out in Kerala, contained quickly