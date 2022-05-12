2 arrested, looted cash Rs 2.44 crore recovered

Bailhongal police arrested two persons accused of dacoity and recovered looted cash Rs 2.44 crore from their possession.

A gang had looted a pickup vehicle carrying cash Rs 4.90 crore from Kolhapur to Kerala near Gaddikarvinkoppa in Bailhongal taluk on April 8.

Jeweller Vikas Kadam from Kolhapur in a police complaint had stated that the cash was to make payment for his business. A gang had waylaid the vehicle carried by his staff, kidnapped them, assaulted and made away with the cash at gunpoint.

A police team formed to investigate the case has nabbed two accused identified as Shrikant Arvind Kolekar and Sambhaji Shivaji Mainkudale, both residents of Dudebhavi in Kavatemahakal in Maharashtra. The team also recovered Rs 2.44 crore in cash as well.

Bailhongal police are investigating the case.